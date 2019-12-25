Jason Garrett Issues Injury Update For QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett issued an injury update for quarterback Dak Prescott heading into the final week of the regular season.

Prescott, who’s had his best passing season as an NFL quarterback, has been hampered by some injuries in recent weeks. The Cowboys’ QB has been dealing with a finger injury and a shoulder injury at the end of the regular season.

Garrett issued an update on Prescott today.

The Cowboys’ quarterback isn’t expected to practice much, if at all, as he continues to deal with his shoulder injury.

“Last week we took it day by day and this week we’ll do the same thing,” Garrett said. “Obviously he was able to play in the ballgame so hopefully he’ll get on the same path where he is able to go on Sunday.”

Prescott struggled with his accuracy at times in a Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys (7-8) now need to beat the Redskins on Sunday and have the Eagles lose to the Giants in order to make the playoffs.

If that doesn’t happen, it’s going to be quite the offseason in Dallas (and who are we kidding, it probably will be regardless of what happens in Week 17).