Report: Jason Garrett Could Bring Cowboys Star With Him To New York

Jason Garrett might not be the only longtime member of the Dallas Cowboys heading to New York this offseason. A longtime Cowboys star could be following him.

ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen reported this afternoon that tight end Jason Witten could follow Garrett to the Giants.

Witten is reportedly interested in playing in 2020. The Cowboys might be ready to part ways with the longtime tight end, though.

So, Garrett could have interest in bringing Witten to New York.

Per @mortreport, keep an eye on the possibility of Jason Witten joining Jason Garrett with the Giants. Would certainly make for a fascinating move for the lifelong Cowboys tight end. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 19, 2020

Witten, 37, returned to the Cowboys in 2019 following a one-year retirement. He spent that year as an analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Witten had 63 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns this past season.

Garrett was officially introduced as the Giants’ offensive coordinator this weekend.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach said he’s excited to work with quarterback Daniel Jones.

“I really liked how he played when we played against him and when we saw him on film this year,” Garrett told the team’s website. “He was tough, he was competitive, playing the game the right way, which is not easy to do as a rookie quarterback in the NFL, but certainly excited to work with Daniel.”

Cowboys-Giants games will certainly have an extra element of intrigue in 2020.