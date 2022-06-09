Jason Garrett Lands New Job In Football: Fans React

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks down after a ruling against them during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Nothing can keep former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett away from the game of football.

Garrett will reportedly replace Drew Brees on NBC's Football Night in America this upcoming football season.

In addition, he may also become the lead analyst for NBC on Notre Dame football games. A final decision hasn't been made yet, though.

"Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will replace Drew Brees on NBC’s NFL pregame show, “Football Night in America,” The Post has learned," said Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. "Garrett could still also succeed Brees as NBC’s Notre Dame game analyst, but a final decision has not been made there yet, according to sources."

Garrett is clearly a big name in football, but fans aren't exactly excited by NBC's hiring decision.

Unlike other big-name broadcasters, Garrett isn't exactly a huge pull for NBC.

"Why? So he explain the virtues of 7 yard comeback routes on 3rd and 10? How the most important part of coaching is clapping?," a fan asked.

"Hardly a draw. They scraped the bottom of the talent barrel for this one. Never won anything in Dallas," one fan said.

Some are excited by NBC's decision. Sure, Garrett isn't the most exciting guy, but he knows football.

"Excellent choice. I always like how Jason handled himself in interviews. He is very intelligent, went to Princeton," a fan wrote.

Are you excited about NBC's hire? Or do you think the network could have done better than Jason Garrett?