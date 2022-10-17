Jason Garrett Message Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 30-22. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jason Garrett send something on national television that fans never thought he'd say.

During Sunday Night Football's pregame show, Garrett was deciding who to pick between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. He thought about it for a second before saying "Fly Eagles Fly" which made Maria Taylor and Rodney Harrison laugh.

This is funny since Garrett coached the Dallas Cowboys from 2010-19 and had to not like the Eagles since they're one of the Cowboys' biggest rivals.

The NFL community thought this was hilarious.

The message ended up being right as the Eagles took down his former team, 26-17. They're now 6-0 on the season are in firm control of the NFC East heading into their bye week.

As for the Cowboys, they're hoping that starting quarterback Dak Prescott will be healthy enough to play next Sunday against the Detroit Lions.