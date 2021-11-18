Jason Garrett Names The Best Player He’s Ever Seen

With decades of experience as both a player and coach at the NFL level, Jason Garrett has witnessed quite a few talented football players in his day. But in his eyes, one player stands a cut above the rest.

On Thursday, the New York Giants offensive coordinator named Tom Brady as the greatest football player of all time.

“They’re gonna make a Mount Rushmore of football players at some point, and the first face they chisel will be that guy’s face. He’s the best that ever walked,” Garrett said, per NFL insider Bob Glauber.

Jason Garrett on Tom Brady: "They're gonna make a Mount Rushmore of football players at some point, and the first face they chisel will be that guy's face. He's the best that ever walked." — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) November 18, 2021

Garrett certainly isn’t alone in this belief. Through 22 seasons in the NFL, Brady has claimed seven Super Bowl titles, three league MVP awards and currently sits as the all-time leading passer in league history.

This coming Monday night, Garrett and the Giants offense will look to keep up with Brady and the Buccaneers’ elite passing attack. So far this year, the Tampa Bay QB has logged 2,870 yards and a league-leading 27 touchdown passes through nine games (6-3).

Monday night’s game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium.