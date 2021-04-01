Through four seasons from 2016-19, Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott were the head coach-quarterback duo in Dallas.

Taking the New York Giants offensive coordinator role this past season, Garrett left the Cowboys organization after an 8-8 season in 2019. Even so, the longtime NFL coach is still an avid supporter of Prescott’s career.

With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that Garrett was thrilled when he heard the news of his former quarterback’s massive contract extension with the Dallas franchise. Coming off a brutal leg injury in Week 5 of the season (against Garrett’s Giants), Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million deal to stay with the Cowboys this offseason.

When asked about the contract extension on Morten Andersen’s Great Dane Nation Podcast, Garrett couldn’t help but crack a smile.

“Ah, fantastic,” Garrett said. “You know we talk about the special people and the special players we’ve had opportunities to be around, and he’s just absolutely one of them. We drafted him in the middle of the fourth round in 2016, and Tony Romo gets hurt, and Dak comes in as a rookie and wins 13 games for us. The success that he’s had leading that organization. He’s a fantastic player who’s going to get better and better and better and is a fantastic leader and a fantastic person to have in that position. So really excited for him and really excited for the Cowboys and for the NFL. I’m glad that happened.”

With this huge payday under Prescott’s belt, the Cowboys, who are now led by head coach Mike McCarthy, hope their quarterback can return to the outstanding numbers he was putting up pre-injury. Before his season-ending leg break, the two-time Pro Bowler was leading the league with a staggering 1,856 yards through just over four games.

Whatever happens with Prescott, it appears Garrett will be cheering him on from afar.