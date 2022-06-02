Jason Garrett Reportedly Candidate For Major Sports Media Job

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 25: New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during New England Patriots New York Giants joint training camp on August 25, 2021, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's a chance that Jason Garrett could take Drew Brees' former job at NBC.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting that NBC is eyeing Garrett to be the color commentator for Notre Dame games, plus potentially be an analyst on "Football Night In America."

Garrett is already doing work with the network as the USFL is shown on NBC each weekend. Jac Collinsworth could also be Garrett's partner during Notre Dame games, per Marchand.

Before Garrett started with NBC's USFL coverage, he was the Giants' offensive coordinator for less than two seasons. He ended up getting fired by Joe Judge, who was the head coach at the time.

Before that, Garrett was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for 10 years. He finished his tenure with an 85-67 record and led the Cowboys to the playoffs three times.

We'll have to see if the two sides can strike a deal.