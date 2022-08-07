Jason Garrett Reveals What Nick Saban Told Him About Missing Work

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys watches the action from the sidelines in the first uqarter of a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Nick Saban has his savage moments and one of them came back in 2006.

Over the weekend, Jason Garrett, who worked as a quarterbacks coach on Saban's Dolphins staff, shared a story about asking to take a day off to see former teammate Troy Aikman get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Per Bucs reporter Bobby Thompson:

"Jason Garrett just told a story about being nervous to ask Nick Saban if he can go to the Hall of Fame when Troy Aikman was getting inducted. Nick Saban told him to go and said 'we can survive without you.' If that doesn’t say Nick Saban’s humor, i don’t know what does."

16 years later, it's the same old Saban, now plugging away as the leader of the top program in college football.

But that humor is what humanizes one of the sport's toughest grinders.