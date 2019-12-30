Jason Garrett Has Telling Comment To Cowboys’ Assistant Coaches

Jason Garrett’s future in Dallas has not been officially decided yet, but the Cowboys’ head coach appears to know what’s coming.

The longtime Cowboys head coach met with his assistant coaches today. Several of Dallas’ assistants – like Garrett – are on expiring contracts.

NFL Network insider Jane Slater is reporting that Garrett told those assistant coaches on expiring contracts to start looking for work elsewhere.

Usually, Garrett would try to convince them to stay put in Dallas.

“No one has been fired yet but Jason Garrett informed coaches with expiring contracts that they can start looking for work elsewhere. I was told he normally tries to get them to stay,” she reports.

Garrett is reportedly set to meet with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and EVP Stephen Jones at some point this afternoon.

Dallas technically does not have to “fire” Garrett, as his contract is coming to an end, but we should have some kind of resolution on the situation soon.

The Cowboys finished the year at 8-8 following a Week 17 win over Washington.