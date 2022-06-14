Jason Garrett To NBC Is Official: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 25: New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during New England Patriots New York Giants joint training camp on August 25, 2021, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NBC has officially announced that Jason Garrett will be joining the network as an analyst.

Garrett will be on Football Night In America starting in September, which is NBC's pregame show to Sunday Night Football. He'll be joined by Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, and Chris Simms as they break down the early action, plus preview the game that's about to be shown.

Garrett is pretty excited about continuing to work with NBC after assisting with its USFL coverage during the spring.

“I’m truly humbled and thrilled to be joining the Football Night team and continuing my broadcasting career with NBC Sports, who have been fantastic to work with on the USFL,” Garrett said via a press release. "I intend to share my life-long passion for football and utilize my experience as both an NFL coach and quarterback to try to explain the game and break down the matchups for our audience every Sunday night. Can't wait to get started."

NFL fans are less than enthused about this news.

The news was first reported last week by the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Before getting into television, Garrett was the offensive coordinator for a little less than two seasons with the New York Giants. He was let go towards the end of last season by former head coach Joe Judge.

He also coached the Dallas Cowboys for 10 seasons before he was relieved of his duties following the 2019 season. He finished his tenure with an 85-67 record and led the Cowboys to the playoffs three times.