Jason Kelce Has Blunt Message For Those Blaming Refs For Eagles First Loss

The referees took a lot of heat for their calls in Monday night's big Eagles-Commanders game that saw Philadelphia suffer their first loss of the season. But Eagles star center Jason Kelce has a message for people blaming their loss on the officials: Stop it.

Appearing on the New Heights Show podcast with his brother Travis, Kelce admonished people for solely blaming the referees rather than accept that the Eagles had chances to win the game that they blew all on their own.

"I cannot stand people blaming referees," Kelce said. "We had so many opportunities to win that football game that we didn't take care of... There's a feeling now (about referees) and I think it's because of replay and the ability to slow things down in High Definition... Officials ain't gonna be perfect. They won't make every call and the reality is you have to go play the game that's called. 'That was a facemask on Dallas Goedert!' No, it wasn't! You wanna know why? 'Cause they didn't throw the goddamn flag!"

Kelce called it "a loser's mentality" to put their loss onto somebody else. He acknowledged that in the moment it feels bad, but there are always more moments to be had.

The Eagles suffered their first regular season loss of the season to fall to 8-1 on the season - tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the best record in the NFL, but now only one game ahead of the rival New York Giants just for the NFC East division.

In a season with so few games and so little room for error, teams don't need the officials making it harder. But for Jason Kelce, that doesn't mean that the game falls on their shoulders when they lose.

Do you agree with Kelce?