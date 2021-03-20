NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd has reportedly emerged as a candidate for the newly-opened UNLV head coaching job.

According to recent reports from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Rebels are interested in Kidd as a replacement for TJ Otzelberger, who left the program for the Iowa State job after going 12-15 through the 2020-21 season.

Kidd currently serves as an assistant under Frank Vogel on the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers staff, but there is some belief that he would be interested in the college job, per LVRJ. Before Otzelberger took the job in 2019, Kidd’s name was among the candidates on UNLV’s list.

When UNLV opened a couple years ago, Jason Kidd's name was floated pretty heavily early on. Not totally surprised it's starting to buzz again. https://t.co/A9xectxkKZ — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 20, 2021

Back in 2019, Kidd reportedly showed heavy interest in the job but was denied for his lack of educational background. At the time, the former NBA star had not yet finished his college degree — a requirement for UNLV coaches. He’s since earned his bachelor’s degree, making him a valid candidate for the job in 2021.

Kidd’s career as a player speaks for itself. Through 21 seasons in the league, the superstar point guard solidified himself as an NBA legend — especially as an elite facilitator. With 12,091 career assists, Kidd is second on the NBA all-time assists list behind only John Stockton (15,806).

After his storied career as a player, Kidd jumped into the coaching world. Just one year after his retirement from the New York Knicks in 2012-13, the floor general took the Brooklyn Nets head coaching job in 2013-14. After that short stint, Kidd took over the helm with the Milwaukee Bucks — guiding the franchise through its formative years in 2014-2018. Following a one year hiatus from coaching, he returned to the league as a Lakers assistant in 2019.

With pretty much every coaching experience under his belt, Kidd could complete the cycle as a college coach for the Rebels in 2021.