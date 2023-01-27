Jason Kidd Offers Update On Luka Doncic After Injury

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 08, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

MVP candidate Luka Doncic exited the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Suns after suffering a sprained left ankle.

But after some negative X-Ray results, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Doncic was in "good spirits."

"He looked good, he looked fine," Kidd said, per ESPN. "But we'll see how he feels as we go forward."

Doncic entered last night's game as the NBA's leading scorer, averaging 33.8 points per game. His production spans across the box score, averaging 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game as well.

The Mavericks are currently sixth place in the Western Conference with a 26-24 record. The team is 0-5 in games that Doncic has missed this season.

With or without their superstar player, the Mavs will face off against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.