Jason Kidd Was Asked About The Chris Paul Family Incident

An ugly scene unfolded during Sunday night's NBA Playoff game between the Suns and Mavericks, and Chris Paul's family was unfortunately at the center of it.

Paul took to Twitter after the game, saying a fan allegedly "put they hands on our families."

"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f—k that!!"

Reporters asked Mavs head coach Jason Kidd about the incident on Monday afternoon, but he didn't have much to say.

“I’m only focused on what’s happening on the floor,” he said.

There's little information about the incident out there right now, so it's probably a wise move on Kidd's part to stay out of it.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin did provide further explanation on Sunday night:

A source familiar with Chris Paul's tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul's mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul's wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul's kids witnessed it. "They felt very unsafe," the source said.

Hopefully the NBA gets to the bottom of this. Chris Paul's family deserves better.