Jason La Canfora Thinks 1 Other NFL Coach Will Be Fired

One NFL insider doesn’t believe the head coach firings are done just yet. On Wednesday, CBS Sports‘ Jason La Canfora gave his thoughts on the carousel, including the Houston’s David Culley situation.

Noting he “still would not be surprised if the Houston Texans were conducting a head coaching search by the weekend, if not sooner.”

David Culley: "I've loved every minute of it … I love this job, and again … I don't consider this work. … Feel sorry for me? Do you know what I do? I'm the head coach of the Houston Texans, you know, regardless of what the record is. And that's a beautiful thing." pic.twitter.com/gPFd9lJixP — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) January 10, 2022

Culley took over a complete mess of a franchise in 2021. And surprisingly, he led the Texans a respectable four-win season given the circumstances.

Between the Deshaun Watson situation, a rebuilding roster and instability up top, Culley found a way to get the Texans to play hard week in and week out. In spite of a significant talent gap on many Sundays.

A first-time head coach, David Culley wasn’t handed the best situation. But, he made the best out of it.

That said, many don’t view him as a head coach. Or the long-term answer that will get the Texans back to being competitive in the AFC South.

Culley said he expects to return to the team for a second year. However, reports have surfaced that Houston has its eyes on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.