Jason La Canfora Thinks 1 Other NFL Coach Will Be Fired

Texans head coach David Culley on the sideline.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Head coach David Culley of the Houston Texans looks on before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

One NFL insider doesn’t believe the head coach firings are done just yet. On Wednesday, CBS Sports‘ Jason La Canfora gave his thoughts on the carousel, including the Houston’s David Culley situation.

Noting he “still would not be surprised if the Houston Texans were conducting a head coaching search by the weekend, if not sooner.”

Culley took over a complete mess of a franchise in 2021. And surprisingly, he led the Texans a respectable four-win season given the circumstances.

Between the Deshaun Watson situation, a rebuilding roster and instability up top, Culley found a way to get the Texans to play hard week in and week out. In spite of a significant talent gap on many Sundays.

A first-time head coach, David Culley wasn’t handed the best situation. But, he made the best out of it.

That said, many don’t view him as a head coach. Or the long-term answer that will get the Texans back to being competitive in the AFC South.

Culley said he expects to return to the team for a second year. However, reports have surfaced that Houston has its eyes on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

 

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.