Jason McCourty Joining Good Morning Football: NFL Fans React

This past Friday, longtime NFL veteran Jason McCourty announced his retirement from football.

Now less than a week later, the former cornerback is already on to the next chapter of his career.

On Thursday, NFL Network announced the addition of McCourty to the Good Morning Football team. He'll make his debut on Monday alongside Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrags, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this sports media news.

"Good Morning Football coming to you with some good morning news! So excited for Jason McCourty," one fan wrote.

"Many foresaw this when he retired. Excited to watch him!" another said.

"Hey hey, we got the better looking McCourty on our squad. Welcome aboard, Jason. I look forward to tormenting your twin," NFL Network analyst Mike Giardi added.

"We are thrilled to add Jason to the cast of Good Morning Football following his outstanding NFL career," Mark Quenzel, NFL Network Senior Vice President, said in a statement. "Jason's depth of knowledge, championship pedigree and dynamic personality stand out every time he is on-camera, and we are eager to watch him grow and develop in this new career. With Jason joining Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will, we cannot wait for this next chapter of Good Morning Football to start."

After 13 seasons in the NFL, McCourty is looking forward to his next chapter.

"I'm fired up to join the team at NFL Network because it enables me to step out of one locker room and into another," McCourty said. "Being able to team up with Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will gives me new teammates with the common goal of adding to the success of Good Morning Football. I look forward to the early mornings, great debates, laughter, and talking about the game I fell in love with. I know it will be a fun ride filled with fascinating guests and incredible segments. I will take full advantage of learning from my awesome co-hosts and production team. I'm excited to bring an inside perspective of what it's like to be an NFL player. I've had the pleasure to experience it all in the NFL, from being drafted at the end of the sixth round, to being cut, then traded and finally retiring. I've endured seasons of 0-16 to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII. Good Morning Football now gives me the platform to share those experiences and lessons with fans all over the world."