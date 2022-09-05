Jason Peters Has Telling Comment About Meeting Jerry Jones

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 22: Jason Peters #71 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the start of the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field on August 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jason Peters made sure to let the past die with his hatred toward the Dallas Cowboys.

Peters signed to their practice squad on Monday, just two years after he played his final snap as a Philadelphia Eagle.

He spent 11 seasons as a member of the Eagles but said that it was "love at first sight" when he got a call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"You can't blame me. We were rivals. At the end of the day, me and Jerry go back to Arkansas. When he called me, we sat down and talked. It was like love at first sight. We were talking about the Hogs," Peters said.

Another factor that likely went into Peters' decision to sign with the Cowboys is that he lives in Texas. The Cowboys are his hometown team.

Peters will ease himself into things on the practice squad before he gets activated to the 53-man roster.

He brings solid depth to the tackle position, especially with Tyron Smith injured.