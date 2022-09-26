Jason Peters Making Cowboys Debut: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 01: Jason Peters #71 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jason Peters is going to be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

According to Jordan Schultz, Peters will be active for the first time this season.

Schultz is also reporting that he'll play guard in this contest.

Peters joined the Cowboys about three weeks ago. He signed a one-year deal with the team and was originally on the practice squad before this report came out.

He's appeared in 228 games throughout his career while being a starter in 218 of them.

Cowboys fans are fired up to see Peters make his debut against one of their arch-rivals.

Peters has been eased into the Cowboys system since he didn't go to training camp and it looks bound to pay off tonight.

Kickoff for Cowboys-Giants will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.