Jason Peters Reveals His Plan For The 2021 Season

Jason Peters will be ring hunting in 2021.

Starting eight games for Philadelphia in 2020, Peters and the Eagles collected a disappointing 4-11-1 record. After 12 seasons and 148 starts, the offensive tackle seems to have played his last game in Philly.

The nine-time Pro Bowler told Jeff Skversky of WPVI that Eagles fans deserve more than what they were given this year, but he doesn’t expect to return to Philadelphia next season. The 2021 season will be his 18th and final NFL season — and he wants to make the most of it.

“I’m going to play one more year and try to get me another ring,” Peters said. “It probably won’t be in Philly. Unfortunate, but try to choose a team and try to get another ring.”

Eagles free agent OL Jason Peters tells @6abc he wants to play 1 more year & comeback for an 18th season! “I’m gonna play one more year, try to get me another ring. Probably won’t be in Philly, unfortunate but try to chose a team and get another ring”@6abc#Eagles#JasonPeters https://t.co/xkBfBvGDSc pic.twitter.com/v5EHMHh852 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 17, 2021

After what looked like his final year with the Eagles in 2019, Jason Peters rejoined Philadelphia for the 17th season of his long NFL career. An injury to guard Brandon Brooks landed Peters a spot on the 2020 roster — setting him up to start on the right side. But, another O-line injury for Andre Dillard saw Peters move back to his left tackle position.

With a newly-structured, one-year LT contract just under his belt, Peters suffered an injury of his own. A foot injury placed him on the IR for about a month in October, then ended his season mid December.

The Super Bowl LII champion will now look for a new team in hopes of earning a second ring.