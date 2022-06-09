Jason Pierre-Paul Reportedly Visiting New Team Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Veteran free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul may soon be making a decision about his future.

Paul is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens today, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Ravens are in the market for an edge player. Pierre-Paul checks a ton of boxes for them.

The 33-year-old will be visiting with the AFC North franchise on Thursday.

"Three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting the #Ravens today, per source," said Pelissero.

Pierre-Paul has played 12 years in the NFL. He spent the first eight years with the New York Giants and the last four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last season, the veteran edge played in and started 12 games for the Bucs. He had 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks during that span.

The Ravens, meanwhile, need some help on the edge of their defense. Pierre-Paul could be exactly the player they need.

Will Pierre-Paul be playing for the Baltimore defense this upcoming season?