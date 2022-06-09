Free-agent pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul met with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The 33-year-old outside linebacker is heading into his 13th NFL season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"This is definitely a Ravens type move!" one fan wrote.

"Everywhere he’s been has won a SB so let’s go," another added.

This potential interest in Pierre-Paul makes sense considering the Ravens are in need of increased pass-rushing options this coming season. Second-year OLB Odafe Oweh is coming off an offseason shoulder surgery and and veteran edge rusher Tyus Bowser is working his way back from a torn Achilles.

Pierre-Paul made his way to Tampa Bay in 2018 after eight seasons with the New York Giants. Following a Pro-Bowl season that helped his team to a Super Bowl title in 2020, a nagging rotator-cuff tear limited him to just 12 games for the Bucs in 2021. He underwent surgery to repair his shoulder injury earlier this offseason.

The two-time Super Bowl champion just finished up a two-year, $25 million deal with the Buccaneers. There's still a chance he re-signs in Tampa Bay after testing the free-agent waters.

Pierre-Paul should provide some excellent veteran leadership wherever he lands in 2022.