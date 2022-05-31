Jay Ajayi Finally Reaches Settlement: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 30: Jay Ajayi #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball while defended by Kendrick Lewis #28 of the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jay Ajayi's professional football career was cut short by a devastating injury back in 2018. However, he's not walking away empty handed.

Ajayi has received a settlement for his $5 million loss-of-value insurance policy, per a report.

"After years of discussions and fighting, former NFL RB Jay Ajayi received a settlement for his $5M loss-of-value insurance policy, his business manager Joshua Sanchez confirmed," said NFL insider Ian Rapoport. "Ajayi played just 3 more games after tearing his ACL in 2018. Finally, he got the payoff for it."

It's nice to see injured players being taken care of, that's for sure.

"Good for him. Even though his career was short, I'll always remember those 200 yard games and that game against buffalo that helped us secure our only playoff appearances in almost 15 years," one fan said.

"If the settlement is for $5M. then Ajayi earned more from it than he did playing," said John Patrick.

"IIRC, Ajayi dropped into the fifth round of the 2015 draft due to concerns over a potential degenerative knee. He played five seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2016 after rushing for 1,272 yards. Ajayi was a blast to watch when healthy. Such a rugged running style," Brent Sobleski tweeted.

Congrats, Jay. You deserve this.