Jay Bilas Names His ‘Upset Alert’ Pick For Monday’s Games

The first three days of the 2021 NCAA Tournament have been full of upsets, with a record number of double-digit seeds advancing to the second round. Some of those teams have already advanced to the Sweet 16, too.

What will the final day of the second round bring?

Monday’s second round NCAA Tournament games are scheduled to begin shortly after noon E.T. There are several high seeds playing today and Jay Bilas has one of them on “upset alert.”

The ESPN college basketball analyst could see No. 1 seed Michigan going down to No. 8 seed LSU.

“Ohio can beat Creighton and I think Abilene Christian because they can force turnovers and makes things difficult defensively, they can beat UCLA, but the real big shots — the Illinois going down kind of upset — I would look at Michigan,” Bilas said Monday morning. “Michigan is the better team and I think they should beat LSU, but LSU is crazy talented. Early on in the season, LSU didn’t guard anybody. They couldn’t guard the bank with a machine gun. But the last month, they’ve actually been staying in front of people and being prideful on the defensive end.

“They’ve got legit talent. Cam Thomas is a freshman and averaged about 22 or 23 points per game. He’s very difficult to deal with. He’s going to be a first-round draft pick and play in the NBA for a long time. He’s got a beautiful jumpsuit. Trendon Watford is dual-threat, he can rebound and score. And Javonte Smart is one of the best point guards in the country and has size. They’ve got the talent to beat Michigan, I just think Michigan is the better team.”

Michigan is one of three Big Ten teams remaining in the field, along with Maryland and Iowa. The Terps are set to play No. 2 seed Alabama, while the Hawkeyes will take on No. 7 seed Oregon.