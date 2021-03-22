Jay Bilas Names The Best ‘Culture’ In College Basketball

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas identified the best “program culture” in college basketball on Sunday evening.

Villanova, the No. 5 seed in the South Region, advanced to the Sweet 16 on Sunday night. The Wildcats, who are missing their starting point guard due to injury, had little trouble with No. 13 seed North Texas.

Jay Wright’s program topped North Texas, 84-61, to advance to the Sweet 16. Following the win, Bilas had major praise for the Wildcats.

The longtime ESPN college basketball analyst tweeted that Wright has developed the best “program culture” in the country. That culture was certainly on display on Sunday evening.

“Villanova lost its leader for the season, and made its way to the Sweet Sixteen. Amazing. Not a better program culture in the game,” he tweeted.

Villanova is off to the Sweet 16, where a major challenge awaits.

The Wildcats are set to take on No. 1 seed Baylor in the Sweet 16 next week. The Bears are coming off a strong win over No. 9 seed Wisconsin on Sunday.

A game time and TV channel have yet to be released for the Villanova vs. Baylor contest.