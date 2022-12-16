Jay Bilas Names His Player Of The Year Candidates So Far

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas stands on the court before calling the Continental Tire Challenge between the Duke Blue Devils and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Blue Devils defeated the Bulldogs 84-81. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has named his top 5 Player of the Year candidates at this point in the 2022-23 season.

The ESPN broadcaster is going with the following:

Purdue center Zach Edey

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson

UConn forward Adama Sonogo

UAB guard Jelly Walker

"These are my player of the year favorites in college basketball thus far..." Bilas wrote on Twitter.

Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 mountain for the Boilermakers, is averaging 22.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game — shooting an efficient 61.3 percent from the field. He has a double-double in eight of his 10 games this season.

Jalen Pickett is an all-around stud, averaging 16.2 points, 7.7. rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He's an elite rebounder at the guard position and an efficient distributor of the ball.

Jalen Wilson has emerged as a leader for the defending National Champions, averaging 22.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He also shoots the ball at a decent clip from behind the three-point arc as a 6-foot-8 forward.

Adama Sonogo has been a major contributor to the Huskies' success this season. So far, he's averaging 18.3 points and 6.6. rebounds per game on 62.0 percent shooting from the field.

Jelly Walker, the only non-Power Five player on Bilas' list, is a pure scorer. He's averaging 24.6 points per game on 43.8 shooting from the field and 42.9 percent from behind the arc.