Jay Bilas Names The Top 5 NBA Prospects He's Ever Scouted

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas speaks at the espnW Women + Sports Summit held at The Resort at Pelican Hill on October 22, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Jay Bilas has scouted a lot of NBA prospects in his decades of covering the game. But who are the best ones that he ever observed as mere prospects?

In a recent video for TikTok and later shared on Twitter, Bilas counted down his top five scouted NBA players for the NBA Draft. There weren't too many obscene picks here.

Coming in at number five was Memphis Grizzlies star and former Rookie of the Year Ja Morant. At four he had Zion Williamson - who most people believed and still expect will be one of the next big superstars.

Three for Bilas was Anthony Davis - a blue chip prospect who has been as advertised for the better part of a decade. At two he had Kevin Durant, who bafflingly went No. 2 in the 2007 NBA Draft after Greg Oden.

Finally at number one he had the obvious pick: LeBron James. Bilas explained that LeBron remains the best high school prospect he's ever seen.

As with any list like this there's some debate to be had on who the objective best might be. Some might take issue with the absence of foreign-born NBA stars like Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But with guys like LeBron, KD and Anthony Davis making the list, Jay Bilas pretty much has all of his bases covered.

Do you agree with his list?