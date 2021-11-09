Look: Jay Bilas Names His Top 5 College Basketball Players

The picks are in from ESPN’s top college hoops analyst.

On Tuesday, Jay Bilas revealed his five best college basketball players heading into the 2021-22 season.

Otherwise known as “The Bilastrator’s All-America First Team.”

The Bilastrator's All-America First Team picks are in. pic.twitter.com/93UzpKU6T9 — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) November 9, 2021

Bilas’ top five consists of Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero, Bruins junior guard Johnny Juzang, Wooden Award favorite Drew Timme, mid-major star Max Abmas, and Purdue’s Trevion Williams.

Juzang and Timme of course, made a name in last year’s NCAA tournament.

Timme returns as the best offensive big in the nation. Juzang returns to UCLA after withdrawing from the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-7 guard helped lead the Bruins on a magical Cinderella run to the Final Four. In UCLA’s six tournament games, Juzang averaged 22.8 points on nearly 51 percent shooting.

Abmas, another March Madness standout, came back to ORU after a “great learning experience” during the draft process. Despite his size, Abbas led the nation in scoring as a 19-year-old with 24.5 points per game.

Potential top pick Paolo Banchero set to make his official NCAA debut tomorrow. Really impressive blend of power, agility and skill at 6-10. Mismatch as both a scorer and facilitator in space. Banchero and Duke will take on Kentucky in Madison Square Garden at 9:30pm EST on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/YKVDr7vj9o — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) November 9, 2021

Banchero, a five-star power forward out of Seattle, joins the Blue Devils as the No. 3 overall player in the class of 2021. As a junior at O’Dea High School, the 6-foot-10 forward averaged close to 23 points per game to go with 11 rebounds, almost four assists and 1.6 blocks.

Trevion Williams finished last season first-team All-Big Ten and led the Boilermakers in points, 15.5, and rebounds, 9.1, per game.