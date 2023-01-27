Jay Bilas Reacts To Death Of Legendary College Basketball Broadcaster

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas stands on the court before calling the Continental Tire Challenge between the Duke Blue Devils and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Blue Devils defeated the Bulldogs 84-81. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer died on Thursday night.

He was 82 years old.

Packer impacted so many throughout his decades-long career in the sports media world — including ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas.

Bilas took to Twitter with a tribute to the late basketball icon on Friday morning.

"RIP to the great Billy Packer. Billy was an All-ACC guard at Wake Forest under Bones McKinney, and later the voice of college basketball in the ACC and nationally. His voice and perspective were synonymous with the game. Packer should be in the Naismith Hall of Fame," Bilas wrote.

Packer's son, Mark Packer, told the Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized for the last three weeks as he dealt with several medical issues. He ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.

Packer was the lead college basketball analyst for 34 straight Final Fours, first with NBC then with CBS. In doing so, he became one of the most recognizable voices in the sport.

Our thoughts are with the Packer family and all those close to the college basketball legend through this difficult time.