ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas has updated his rankings for the 2019-20 college basketball season. The season is now two-plus months old and conference play heating up.

Duke is the No. 1 team in the country in Bilas’ mind. The Blue Devils suffered arguably the most-shocking loss of the season, falling to Stephen F. Austin before Thanksgiving, but they’ve been perfect outside of that game.

“While Duke is not an overpowering or dominant team, neither is the ACC nor the nation at large. On a relative basis, Duke might be in a better position to win the ACC and the national championship as in any year Coach K has been in the big chair,” Bilas writes.

Gonzaga, No. 1 in the actual top 25 polls, comes in at No. 2 in Bilas’ rankings. Kansas, Michigan State and Baylor round out the top five.

Here’s his full top 25:

Duke Gonzaga Kansas Michigan State Baylor Auburn Louisville Ohio State Maryland Dayton Oregon San Diego State Texas Tech West Virginia Butler Kentucky Florida State Wichita State Villanova Memphis Michigan Arizona Seton Hall Penn State Wisconsin

There was one notable result in the college basketball world tonight related to Bilas’ rankings, as Maryland took down Ohio State at home. Kentucky, meanwhile, is currently trailing Georgia on the road.

