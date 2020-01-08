The Spun

Jay Bilas Updates His College Basketball Top 25

espn college basketball analysts on gamedayLUBBOCK, TX - FEBRUARY 24: College Game Day hosts, Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas open ESPN's College Game Day prior to the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas Jayhawks on February 24, 2018 at United Supermarket Arena in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas has updated his rankings for the 2019-20 college basketball season. The season is now two-plus months old and conference play heating up.

Duke is the No. 1 team in the country in Bilas’ mind. The Blue Devils suffered arguably the most-shocking loss of the season, falling to Stephen F. Austin before Thanksgiving, but they’ve been perfect outside of that game.

“While Duke is not an overpowering or dominant team, neither is the ACC nor the nation at large. On a relative basis, Duke might be in a better position to win the ACC and the national championship as in any year Coach K has been in the big chair,” Bilas writes.

Gonzaga, No. 1 in the actual top 25 polls, comes in at No. 2 in Bilas’ rankings. Kansas, Michigan State and Baylor round out the top five.

Here’s his full top 25:

  1. Duke
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Kansas
  4. Michigan State
  5. Baylor
  6. Auburn
  7. Louisville
  8. Ohio State
  9. Maryland
  10. Dayton
  11. Oregon
  12. San Diego State
  13. Texas Tech
  14. West Virginia
  15. Butler
  16. Kentucky
  17. Florida State
  18. Wichita State
  19. Villanova
  20. Memphis
  21. Michigan
  22. Arizona
  23. Seton Hall
  24. Penn State
  25. Wisconsin

There was one notable result in the college basketball world tonight related to Bilas’ rankings, as Maryland took down Ohio State at home. Kentucky, meanwhile, is currently trailing Georgia on the road.

You can view Bilas’ full rankings here.


