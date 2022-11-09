Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas stands on the court before calling the Continental Tire Challenge between the Duke Blue Devils and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Blue Devils defeated the Bulldogs 84-81. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team.

His list is completely compromised of returning seniors.

Here's Bilas' prediction:

Jaime Jaquez Jr. — UCLA

Armando Bacot — UNC

Oscar Tshiebwe — Kentucky

Drew Timme — Gonzaga

Marcus Sasser — Houston

Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22.

Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged 16.3 points and 13.5 rebounds per game en route to North Carolina's National Championship appearance. Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the Year, averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game. Timme notched 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Sasser logged 17.7 points per game on 43.7 percent shooting from three.

We'll see if this prediction holds through the 2022-23 college basketball season.