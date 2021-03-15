Jay Bilas Says 1 Team Got ‘Worst Draw’ In The NCAA Tournament

There weren’t too many complaints about the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket this year.

For the most part, the committee got it right. There were a couple of questionable bubble moves – Syracuse as a straight No. 11 seed and Michigan State in the play-in game – but overall, it was a strong performance from the selection committee.

There’s one main seeding issue, though.

Oklahoma State, which went 20-8 and reached the final of the Big 12 Tournament, was given a No. 4 seed. Many in college basketball have an issue with this, feeling it’s too low of a seed for the Cowboys.

“The only other surprising seed to me was Oklahoma State as a No. 4 seed. The Cowboys were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch of this season, adding wins over Baylor and two over West Virginia in just the past week. It looks like those two losses to TCU came back to bite them when it came time to seed the bracket though,” CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm wrote.

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas agrees.

“If I had to pick one team that got the worst draw, I would say Oklahoma State,” Bilas said on Sunday night.

Oklahoma State, a No. 4 seed, is scheduled to take on No. 13 seed Liberty in the first round on Friday.

The game will tip off at 6:25 p.m. E.T. on TBS.