Jay Bruce signed with the New York Yankees this offseason, but the AL East franchise hasn’t had much use for him so far.

The Yankees have been phasing Bruce out of their lineup in recent games, with DJ LeMahieu starting at first base on Saturday. Bruce had started the first eight games of the season at first base with Luke Voit on the injured list. However, Rougned Odor has taken over at second base, with LeMahieu playing first.

“I think [LeMahieu] is gonna get a lot of looks, a lot of time there [at first base],” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I think you can expect to see DJ a lot there in the near future.”

Bruce is no longer an option at the position, anyway.

Sunday morning, the three-time MLB All-Star slugger officially announced his retirement.

Jay Bruce announces his retirement. pic.twitter.com/bJNmt0ASpO — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 18, 2021

Bruce, 34, played from 2008-21. He was a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger winner. Bruce finishes his career with 319 career home runs and a .244 career batting average.

The Texas native was drafted straight out of high school, going No. 12 overall by the Cincinnati Reds in 2005. Bruce played for the Reds from 2008-16. He also spent time with the Mets, Indians, Mariners, Phillies and Yankees.

Congrats on a great career, Jay.