Jay Cutler Shares Concerning Details From His Career

Jay Cutler played in the National Football League from 2006-17. Over that time, the Pro Bowl quarterback sustained a number of hits to his head.

In fact, Cutler recently revealed in an interview with GQ Magazine that he suffered a “double digit” amount of concussions.

Cutler believes that CTE – the brain disease “chronic traumatic encephalopathy” – is coming at some point.

“I’ve damaged enough things and brain parts and heart and everything in my life, if I make it to 80, or anything after that, I’ll be happy,” Cutler told Clay Skipper of GQ.

Cutler added that he believes CTE is on the way.

“Oh, absolutely,” Cutler said when asked if he thinks about it. “I would say definitely my memory isn’t the same as it was five years ago. The amount of concussions I’ve had are probably in the double digits. It’s gonna catch up to me at some point. I’m just trying to delay it as much as possible.”

Cutler, who retired following the 2017 season, said he’s trying to live a healthier lifestyle.

“Trying to cut sugar. Heavy amounts of fish oil have been tied to health in the brain,” Cutler told GQ.

“I’m doing Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) therapy. I’m doing it through IVs now. NAD is in all the cells in your body, the mitochondria, the energy that pushes each cell to function. As you get older, you lose NAD. So I’m doing NAD therapy, which, at a core level, helps everything in your body. I’ve noticed that that’s definitely helped me. Anything I can do these days, I’m trying to get involved in.”

You can read Cutler’s full interview with GQ here.