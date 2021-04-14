Jay Cutler, Ex-Wife Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Being Sued

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and his ex-wife/reality TV star Kristin Cavallari are reportedly being sued after one of their German Shepard dogs allegedly bit a man.

According to documents obtained from the Davidson County Circuit Court by WKRN News 2 Nashville, Jackson County, Alabama resident Nathan Beam is suing the former couple (which filed for divorce last year after 10 years of marriage) for the alleged incident that took place back in June 2020.

Per the lawsuit from Beam’s attorney, the cable and satellite installer was invited onto Cutler and Cavallari’s property on Old Hillsboro Road in Franklin, Tennessee. Beam claims that neither of the home owners were present on the property and the dogs were roaming unrestrained at the time of the incident.

After the installation was complete, Beam states that he tried to get back into the driver’s seat of his truck — allegedly blocked by the Cutler and Cavallari’s German Shepard, Kona. Reaching down to pick something up off the ground, Beam alleges that the dog bit his left thumb and fingernail and “would not let go for several seconds.”

According to Beam’s account, Cavallari’s personal assistant was on the property when the incident occurred. The assistant allegedly handed him a paper towel and promptly ushered him off the property.

Beam is reportedly suing for damages, claiming physical and mental harm. He also claims to have visible disfigurement and scaring on his hand.

Beam’s grounds for litigation rest on Cutler and Cavallari’s failure to comply with the installation agreement that required all dogs to be restrained or restricted to a closed area.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed on Tuesday and records show that both Cutler and Cavallari have received court summons.