Jay Cutler Fans Upset With Kristin Cavallari’s Father’s Day Post

Jay Cutler fans aren’t very happy with Kristin Cavallari’s social media activity (or lack thereof) on Father’s Day.

The former NFL quarterback and the reality TV star are going through a divorce. Cutler and Cavallari announced a split in April after 10 years together.

Divorces can get ugly, but last month, Cutler’s Instagram page had a special Mother’s Day post for Kristin. It was a classy move.

“Happy Mother’s day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one,” Cutler wrote on Instagram, including a photo of Kristin and their children.

Kristin did not return the favor with an Instagram post for Jay on Father’s Day on Sunday. Instead, she simply wished her dad a happy Father’s Day.

As pointed out by Page Six, some Cutler fans are not happy with the lack of a post.

While some of Cavallari’s 4 million followers fawned over the photos, others added Cutler, her soon-to-be ex-husband, to the conversation. “Low blow at Jay,” one user commented. “HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO JAY,” another posted, as one fan pointed out that Cutler, 37, had posted a Mother’s Day message to Cavallari, weeks after announcing their divorce. “She gets a sweet Mother’s Day post and he gets? ,” the user stated.

Cavallari did post a new photo on Monday…

We’re guessing Jay doesn’t care much about Instagram posts anyway.