Jay Cutler Reacts To Kristin Cavallari's "Toxic" Marriage Comment

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 25: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Kristin Cavallari made headlines with what she said about her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

“I hope that he finds someone, I really do,” Cavallari said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried.”

However, she also suggested that her marriage with Cutler was toxic. "It was toxic. Period. End of story. That's all I kind of need to say," she said.

Well, Cutler heard her comments and wanted to clear the air. The former NFL quarterback appeared on the Sofia With an F podcast and was asked about Cavallari's "toxic" comment.

Here's what he said, via Yahoo Sports:

He said not responding to Cavallari's public digs "has kinda been my whole thing" throughout their divorce, Cutler said. "I've got three kids. At some point they're gonna read stuff, they're gonna ask questions. So I've kinda steered clear of all of that. If she want to say stuff, she can say stuff. I'm not going to go down that road about her. She's still the mother of my kids."

Cavallari has been very vocal in the years since her split with Cutler.

Meanwhile, the former NFL quarterback never seems too far away with a response - in a public forum - to his ex-wife.