Jay Cutler Reveals His Hope For Justin Fields

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 26, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

Jay Cutler knows a thing or two about being a starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

Cutler was with the Bears from 2009-16 and started almost every game for them during that time. He finished his Bears tenure with 23,443 yards through the air, 154 touchdowns, and 89 interceptions

He also was 51-51 all-time as the starter.

Cutler is back in Chicago for a cornhole tournament and got to speak about second-year quarterback Justin Fields to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. He's hopeful that Fields will be the best quarterback in franchise history.

“If the Bears start winning… I hope they do. And I hope Justin is successful and I hope he’s the next big thing here and he’s the best quarterback to come out of Chicago Bears history," Cutler said.

Fields is looking to improve upon his rookie season in 2022-23. He finished that season with 1,870 yards through the air, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

If he does show a lot of improvement, the Bears will be that much closer to contending for a Super Bowl again.