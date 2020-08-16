Longtime NFL Kicker Reacts To Playing Golf With President Trump

President Trump has played golf with his fair share of athletes over the last four years. On Saturday, he added another one to the list.

The president of the United States played golf with legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre last month. The two played at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On Saturday, President Trump played golf with one of Favre’s old teammates. The leader of the United States played a round with longtime NFL kicker Jay Feely.

“Had the distinct honor to play golf today with @POTUS and be his partner! Truly enjoyed talking about our families, politics and his earnest desires for our great country. He’s still got game,” Feely wrote on Twitter.

Feely, 44, played collegiately at the University of Michigan. He went on to play in the NFL from 2001-14 after two seasons in the Arena Football League.

The longtime NFL kicker played for seven different teams, making the Pro Bowl in 2005. He converted 332 out of 402 field goal attempts. Feely was teammates with Favre for one season on the New York Jets in 2008.

Feely retired from the NFL following the 2014 season. He’s since become involved in the sports media world.