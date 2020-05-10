Jay Glazer Clarifies His Comments About Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

A Jay Glazer quote about Ben Roethlisberger’s offseason workout strategy went viral on social media this week.

“There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger,” Glazer wrote in a recent Q&A for The Athletic. “His idea of a great off-season workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf and drinking beer.”

That quote quickly went viral on social media, with many poking fun at the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. It’s not the most-flattering quote, after all.

Holy crap. ⁦NFL insider Jay Glazer⁩ on Big Ben’s offseason workout regiment in his ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ mailbag. Not all that flattering. pic.twitter.com/CRoUTx6aSq — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

Glazer has since clarified what he meant, though.

“I talked to Roethlisberger today. He is definitely passionate about his rehab. My comments about him were more poking fun of him for what he’s done in the past. He’s really getting after his rehab,” Glazer said.

🎙️@JayGlazer w/@howaboutafresca & @SwollenDome "I talked to Roethlisberger today. He is definitely passionate about his rehab. My comments about him were more poking fun of him for what he's done in the past. He's really getting after his rehab" LISTEN: https://t.co/IGvfaaT1MG — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) May 8, 2020

Roethlisberger missed most of the 2019 season with an arm injury. He should be 100 percent by the time the 2020 season starts.

Hopefully he’s taking his rehab more seriously than Glazer joked about.