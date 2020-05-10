The Spun

Jay Glazer Clarifies His Comments About Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Week 2 loss.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the fourth quarter after being injured against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field on September 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

A Jay Glazer quote about Ben Roethlisberger’s offseason workout strategy went viral on social media this week.

“There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger,” Glazer wrote in a recent Q&A for The Athletic. “His idea of a great off-season workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf and drinking beer.”

That quote quickly went viral on social media, with many poking fun at the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. It’s not the most-flattering quote, after all.

Glazer has since clarified what he meant, though.

“I talked to Roethlisberger today. He is definitely passionate about his rehab. My comments about him were more poking fun of him for what he’s done in the past. He’s really getting after his rehab,” Glazer said.

Roethlisberger missed most of the 2019 season with an arm injury. He should be 100 percent by the time the 2020 season starts.

Hopefully he’s taking his rehab more seriously than Glazer joked about.

