NFL Fans Are Furious With FOX Reporter Jay Glazer

Jay Glazer teased “big, big news” during a radio show appearance on Tuesday evening. Roughly 24 hours later, the FOX NFL insider dropped his scoop.

The scoop: Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen was the first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, Allen is recovering well and is expected to get an “all-clear” sign from his doctors this week.

An NFL player testing positive for the coronavirus is big news, certainly, but is it news worth teasing 24 hours in advance?

Most NFL fans seem to think the answer to that is no. Glazer has been facing some major criticism on social media since his “scoop” reveal on Wednesday night.

Jay Glazer does a lot of great work to help a lot of people. Openly teasing 24 hours in advance of the announcement of someone having COVID-19 doesn’t exactly seem like the kindest thing to do to the impacted person. All the best to Brian Allen. https://t.co/YQ0ZOkW7HG — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 16, 2020

Jay Glazer breaking news a NFL player tested positive for COVID-19 will be remembered with earth-shattering league moments like that time Antonio Brown was a Buffalo Bill. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) April 16, 2020

All of America after hearing the Jay Glazer news pic.twitter.com/vUscBRBCXX — Torey Lovullo Burner (@burner_torey) April 16, 2020

It’s not that Glazer’s “scoop” wasn’t an important one – an active NFL player testing positive for COVID-19 is national news at this point – but did it need to be hyped up and teased so he could draw as many eyeballs as possible to his Wednesday night show?

Maybe not.

WHOA. From @jayglazer w/us on @FoxSportsRadio – 'I am breaking big, big news tomorrow night on Fox Football Now. I mean big, national news tomorrow. I'm not kidding around.' — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) April 15, 2020

NFL fans were speculating about everything from an Odell Beckham Jr. trade to Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement following this tease by Glazer on Tuesday night.

In the end, Glazer’s “scoop” wasn’t anything close to that. It was still important, but it’s fair for NFL fans to be frustrated with how it played out.