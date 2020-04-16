The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With FOX Reporter Jay Glazer

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer

Jay Glazer teased “big, big news” during a radio show appearance on Tuesday evening. Roughly 24 hours later, the FOX NFL insider dropped his scoop.

The scoop: Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen was the first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, Allen is recovering well and is expected to get an “all-clear” sign from his doctors this week.

An NFL player testing positive for the coronavirus is big news, certainly, but is it news worth teasing 24 hours in advance?

Most NFL fans seem to think the answer to that is no. Glazer has been facing some major criticism on social media since his “scoop” reveal on Wednesday night.

It’s not that Glazer’s “scoop” wasn’t an important one – an active NFL player testing positive for COVID-19 is national news at this point – but did it need to be hyped up and teased so he could draw as many eyeballs as possible to his Wednesday night show?

Maybe not.

NFL fans were speculating about everything from an Odell Beckham Jr. trade to Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement following this tease by Glazer on Tuesday night.

In the end, Glazer’s “scoop” wasn’t anything close to that. It was still important, but it’s fair for NFL fans to be frustrated with how it played out.

