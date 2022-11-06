Jay Glazer Reveals How Much The Commanders Will Sell For

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: A detailed view of a Washington Commanders logo during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

In the latest out of Washington, FOX's Jay Glazer reports that not only will the Washington Commanders sell for a record price, but it's expected to happen in the very near future.

Appearing on "FOX NFL Sunday," Glazer revealed that the sale of the Commanders is expected to fetch as much as $7 billion and it should happen within the next six months.



Earlier this week, it was revealed that embattled owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to explore all options in terms of a possible sale of the team.

Snyder has owned the team since 1999 and he found himself embroiled in controversy for much of that time along with middling success on the field.

There was a time in NFL history when Washington's football franchise was among the most prestigious in pro sports, but it's been a long time since anyone could say that.