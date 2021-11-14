Jay Glazer Shares Discouraging Update On Ben Roethlisberger

Fox’s Jay Glazer had some potentially disappointing analysis regarding Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

On Sunday’s pregame show, the Fox NFL Sunday personality said that he doesn’t see Pittsburgh’s verteran QB coming back next week either.

Jay Glazer just said on @NFLonFOX that he doesn’t see Big Ben playing next week either. Wow. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 14, 2021

““[Ben] is vaccinated,” Glazer stated. “So he in order for him to comeback he needs two negative tests in a row.”

“That normally doesn’t happen within 10 days. So I don’t see him coming back next week either.”

Roethlisberger was placed on the NFL’s Covid/Reserve list on Saturday night after testing positive for the virus.

Steelers fans are certainly hoping that Glazer is wrong in his prediction. Pittsburgh is riding a four-game win streak and Mason Rudolph’s moments in the Black & Gold have been a mixed bag.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph warms up before taking on the Lions Sunday at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/GOyVuYFXPt — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) November 14, 2021

Additionally, the Steelers are without receiver Chase Claypool and center B.J. Finney on the offensive side versus the Lions.

If Roethlisberger were to miss another week of action, Pittsburgh would be without their future Hall-of-Famer against the LA Chargers in a Sunday Night matchup on NBC.

Despite the team’s offensive struggles to start the season, Big Ben‘s numbers on the year are respectable. The 39-year-old QB owns a near-66 completion percentage and has thrown 10 TD’s to four picks.

The Steelers will look to ride Rudolph’s arm to some wins in Roethlisberger’s absence. It starts with trying to capture a win at home against the winless Detroit Lions.