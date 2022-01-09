Jay Glazer Shares What He’s Hearing About Jim Harbaugh

The Jim Harbaugh rumors have been in full force this week and they got even hotter on Sunday’s FOX NFL pregame show.

Jay Glazer spoke on the Harbaugh rumors after he was connected to the Raiders job this past week and confirmed that he’s already made calls to some people.

“I can tell you this, Jim Harbaugh has been calling around asking for people in case he gets an NFL job if they would join his staff,” Glazer said. “He is interested in possibly returning to the NFL.”

jay glazer on jim harbaugh possibly returning to the nfl pic.twitter.com/rC1EhjUHny — Muhtacin (@muhtacinm) January 9, 2022

Harbaugh just finished up his best season yet with the Michigan Wolverines as they got into the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines lost 34-11 to the Georgia Bulldogs, but this was still incredible progress compared to last year. Michigan finished the 2020 season at 2-4 and had more questions than answers coming into this year.

Harbaugh answered those questions & then some after his team took down Ohio State and then won the Big Ten Championship in addition to a berth in the CFP.

That said, when there’s smoke there’s usually fire so this will be a situation to monitor moving forward.