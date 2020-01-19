Jay Gruden Is Reportedly Interviewing For A New NFL Job

Jay Gruden was fired by the Washington Redskins at the beginning of October, following an 0-5 start to the 2019 regular season. The younger brother of the Oakland Raiders head coach might be on the verge of landing a new NFL job.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo is reporting that Jay Gruden is set to interview for an offensive coordinator job.

Gruden will reportedly interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former Washington Redskins head coach recently told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that he’s “itching to do something.”

The Jaguars fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo following one season. Jacksonville went 6-10 in 2019 and is making major changes heading into 2020.

Gruden, 52, came up as an offensive coach. He was the Bengals offensive coordinator for three seasons before landing the Redskins job.

Two other former head coaches, former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and former Rams head coach Scott Linehan, have also interviewed for the Jaguars OC job.