Jay Gruden Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins talks to quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at FedExField on September 16, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly added to their coaching staff on Thursday afternoon with a former NFL coach.

According to a report from Rams insider Jordan Rodrigue, the Rams hired former Washington head coach Jay Gruden as a consultant. It's a reunion for Gruden and McVay, who worked together in Washington.

McVay served as the offensive coordinator for Washington for the first three seasons of Gruden's tenure there. Now they're reunited in Los Angeles.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the latest news.

"Jay is just gonna be in Sean’s ear all day telling him to call shots down the field every play because he has Stafford," one person joked.

"It finally all comes full circle. Jay Gruden is now on Sean McVay’s staff. The once HC of Washington when McVay was just an OC," another fan noted.

"This has been a deal for a while. Jay is really looking forward to being part of a great organization & helping his buddy Sean McVay out," another reporter said.

Did McVay make the right decision to hire his former boss as a consultant?