Jay Williams: 2016-17 Warriors Team Would Have Beaten 1996 Bulls

Jay Williams smiles for the camera.LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 27: ESPN analyst, former NBA player and pageant judge Jay Williams appears before the 17th annual Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 27, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Jay Williams is siding with Steph Curry. In an interview with GQ, the Warriors superstar was asked if he believes the 2016-2017 Warriors would beat the famed ’96 Bulls led by Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

“Absolutely,” Curry told the magazine. “Obviously, we’ll never know, but you put us on paper against them, I like our chances. I’d say Dubs in six too.”

On Wednesday, Williams expressed similar sentiments during an appearance on “First Take.” Telling his colleagues, “I think that the 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors is the best basketball team ever assembled! … I think that Golden State WOULD win this series in six!”

The Chicago Bulls reached the pinnacle of their dynasty in the 1995-1996 season. Finishing 72-10 on the way to the first ring of what would be a second three-peat in the Windy City.

While the Warriors eventually bested that mark in 2015-2016, going 73-9, an argument can be made that the following year’s team was even better. After falling to LeBron James’ Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, Golden State added Kevin Durant.

The Warriors overwhelmed teams in KD’s inaugural season, posting a 67-15 regular season record. And nearly sweeping the playoffs on their way to a championship.

Could Curry, KD and Klay really top the big three of Jordan, Pippen and Rodman? We’ll never know. It probably would depend on what era the teams played in.

