Jay Williams: 2016-17 Warriors Team Would Have Beaten 1996 Bulls

ESPN’s Jay Williams is siding with Steph Curry. In an interview with GQ, the Warriors superstar was asked if he believes the 2016-2017 Warriors would beat the famed ’96 Bulls led by Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

“Absolutely,” Curry told the magazine. “Obviously, we’ll never know, but you put us on paper against them, I like our chances. I’d say Dubs in six too.”

On Wednesday, Williams expressed similar sentiments during an appearance on “First Take.” Telling his colleagues, “I think that the 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors is the best basketball team ever assembled! … I think that Golden State WOULD win this series in six!”

.@RealJayWilliams thinks the 2016-17 Warriors would’ve beaten the '96 Bulls 😳 “I think that the 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors is the best basketball team ever assembled! … I think that Golden State WOULD win this series in six!" pic.twitter.com/Q6UzH9sTSJ — First Take (@FirstTake) January 12, 2022

The Chicago Bulls reached the pinnacle of their dynasty in the 1995-1996 season. Finishing 72-10 on the way to the first ring of what would be a second three-peat in the Windy City.

While the Warriors eventually bested that mark in 2015-2016, going 73-9, an argument can be made that the following year’s team was even better. After falling to LeBron James’ Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, Golden State added Kevin Durant.

.@dennisrodman said on @FirstTake Draymond Green would "be eating out of my hands" in a matchup between the '96 Bulls vs. today's Warriors. Who you takin'? pic.twitter.com/wqNAmWpG1u — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 24, 2019

The Warriors overwhelmed teams in KD’s inaugural season, posting a 67-15 regular season record. And nearly sweeping the playoffs on their way to a championship.

Could Curry, KD and Klay really top the big three of Jordan, Pippen and Rodman? We’ll never know. It probably would depend on what era the teams played in.