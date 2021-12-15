Jay Williams Has Interesting Trade Proposal For Kyrie Irving

Trade talks continue to swirl around Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. The mercurial talent has yet to touch the floor for the Nets this season due to New York City vaccine mandates.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jay Williams proposed a trade scenario for Irving involving Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard.

"I actually think for Portland, it would be in their best long-term interest to let Damian Lillard go …. How about a swap there? Dame [for] Kyrie." —@RealJayWilliams 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BwZa4Fx6RS — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 15, 2021

“I will pose this for you,” Williams said to “Get Up” colleague Mike Greenberg. “If we move to an area in New York where three shots [two shots and booster] is required. How does Kyrie Irving actually play here in New York City?”

Williams continued, “I actually think for Portland, it would be in their best long-term interest to let Damian Lillard go …. How about a swap there? Dame [for] Kyrie.”

It’s no secret that a number of NBA teams would be interested in Dame Dolla. Trade rumors first began circulating after Portland’s first round loss to Denver in last season’s playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazers have made clear to the 76ers that All-NBA guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in trade talks and franchise has no interest in moving him, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

However, Lillard has continually pledged loyalty to the Blazers throughout his career.

That said, Williams trade proposal would give the Nets exactly what they’re looking for. An All-World backcourt talent with explosive scoring and creating ability.

The biggest question is if Kyrie would be on board to play in the Pacific Northwest. The seven-time All-Star is on record that he loves the game of basketball. But, it remains to be seen when we’ll see Uncle Drew on the court again.