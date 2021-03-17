Jay Williams Has A Bold Suggestion For NCAA Tournament Players

Former Duke Blue Devils star turned ESPN analyst Jay Williams has a bold suggestion for this year’s NCAA Tournament players.

On Wednesday, college basketball players inside of the NCAA Tournament bubble in Indiana got #NotNCAAProperty trending on social media. Essentially, the players are arguing that they deserve more from the NCAA. After all, the NCAA earns billions of dollars in revenue from the NCAA Tournament.

Williams is a fan of the hashtag, but thinks the players should take it a step further.

“The NCAA needs the revenue more than ever right now considering last year. The players should delay March madness & demand Name, Image and Likeness until it gets passed. Let people come at me…. I will say it for all of the players,” the former college basketball star tweeted.

Sports media insider Richard Deitsch has a similar suggestion.

“As always, my dream: NCAA title game about to tip/kick. All players head to middle of court/field. Statement is read: ‘We ask CBS/Turner/ESPN to place $TK million into a fund to be divided between each roster & payable upon end of ind. eligibility. Or we will not play tonight,'” he wrote.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin on Thursday with the First Four games.