Jay Williams Thinks NBA Should Have Punished Draymond Green

Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks will miss tomorrow's crucial Game 3 matchup due to a one-game suspension from the NBA.

During the first quarter of Game 2, Brooks took out Gary Payton II with a blow to the head on a fast break. The Warriors guard will miss at least the next month with a fractured elbow injury.

In Game 1, Draymond Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul of his own. But unlike Brooks, Green did not receive a one-game suspension.

ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes the Warriors forward should've been suspended as well.

"We really missed the boat on Draymond Green," he said during Friday's episode of Get Up. "Draymond Green deserved a one-game suspension as well."

As Memphis big man Brandon Clarke went up for a layup in Game 1, Green struck him in the face and followed through with a jersey pull down to the floor. Clarke was not injured on the play and many fans/analysts wondered if it was an ejectable offense to begin with.

While Green wasn't suspended for Game 2, he did miss a significant portion of the first half after taking a hard elbow to the head in the first quarter. The Grizzlies would ultimately go on to win the game 106-101, knotting up the series at 1-1.

Game 3 will take place on the Warriors' home court tomorrow night.