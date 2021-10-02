Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres.

Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego.

San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The Padres will miss the playoffs after entering the regular season with World Series expectations.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Padres are firing manager Jayce Tingler.

“Jayce Tingler will be relieved of managerial duties by the Padres. Tingler is a solid baseball man who did a good job last season. But considering the team’s lofty expectations and late-season collapse, this news was expected,” he reported.

Tingler, 40, has been the Padres manager for two seasons. San Diego went 37-23 last year, making the National League Divisional Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The soon-to-be former Padres manager previously served as a coach for the Texas Rangers.